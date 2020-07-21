Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 105,614 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

