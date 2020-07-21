Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.97. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 68,900 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 30,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,282.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 273,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

