Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $561.17

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $561.17 and traded as low as $62.05. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 32,117 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.07) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 million and a PE ratio of 32.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 561.17.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

