Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.56

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $3.16. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 64,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 39.76% and a negative net margin of 45.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 1.12% of Cancer Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

