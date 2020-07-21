Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given “Hold” Rating at William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

