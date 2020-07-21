Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $6.00. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 16,478 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.06 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.23%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

