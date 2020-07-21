First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $5.90. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

