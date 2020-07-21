Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.59

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.59 and traded as low as $49.00. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 128,588 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $36.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

Walker Greenbank Company Profile (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

