Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.60

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $12.00. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2,321,527 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.