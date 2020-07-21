Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.20. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,876,830 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya Coal to Power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

