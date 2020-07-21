Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.25. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

