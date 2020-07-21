ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.52

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.52 and traded as low as $24.18. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 14,817 shares traded.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

