Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.18. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 838,492 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Alpha Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.