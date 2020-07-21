American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $2.53. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 265,567 shares.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC set a C$3.00 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.53.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

