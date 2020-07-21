Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $381.70

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $381.70 and traded as low as $237.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 133,704 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Headlam Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.70. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

