HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 105,939 shares.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

