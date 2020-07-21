Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.55

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $5.03. Steel Partners shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 5,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein bought 82,149 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $510,966.78. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 455,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 90,449 shares of company stock valued at $552,353 over the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC owned 0.28% of Steel Partners worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

