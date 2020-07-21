Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $508.30

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $508.30 and traded as low as $370.20. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $375.00, with a volume of 9,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 381 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 508.30.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

