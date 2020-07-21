PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PJT opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

