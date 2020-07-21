Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

