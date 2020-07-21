Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.75

Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.75 and traded as low as $92.20. Scapa Group shares last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 283,475 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Scapa Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87.

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14 ($0.17) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scapa Group plc will post 1343.9999858 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim Miller bought 19,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.35 ($24,611.56). Also, insider Heejae Chae acquired 19,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £19,899 ($24,488.06).

Scapa Group Company Profile (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

