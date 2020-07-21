Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.08

Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $12.00. Enteq Upstream shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.08.

Enteq Upstream Company Profile (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

