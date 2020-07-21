America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $12.75. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 7,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMOV. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter.

About America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

