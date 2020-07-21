Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $209.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.02. Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

