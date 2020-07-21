Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Tenable has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.06–0.04 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ TENB opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.87. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $42,515.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $297,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,191,050 shares of company stock worth $35,215,219. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.