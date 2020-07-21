Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXP opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Boston Properties has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

