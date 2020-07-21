Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AWI opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

