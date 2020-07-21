Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AWI opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.
