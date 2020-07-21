Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $402.39 million, a P/E ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

