Pegasystems (PEGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,374.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

