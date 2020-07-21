Veritex (VBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBTX opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

