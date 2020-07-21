ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASC. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,580.22 ($44.06).

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,408 ($41.94) on Monday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 63.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,285.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

