Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.70. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 248,800 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,029,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 130,603 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.