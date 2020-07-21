Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 101 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NESN. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 130 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 108.71.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

