Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 101 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NESN. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 130 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 108.71.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27
Nestlé Given a CHF 101 Price Target by HSBC Analysts
Nestlé Given a CHF 101 Price Target by HSBC Analysts
Silvercorp Metals Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital
Silvercorp Metals Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital
Torex Gold Resources Price Target Increased to C$25.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital
Torex Gold Resources Price Target Increased to C$25.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital
Turquoise Hill Resources PT Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity
Turquoise Hill Resources PT Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity
Lenovo Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.95
Lenovo Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.95


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report