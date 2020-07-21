Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$7.10 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$9.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.71.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$212,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,493,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,382,608.90. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total value of C$78,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$548,156. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,665.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

