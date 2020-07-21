Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$25.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark cut Torex Gold Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.53.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 77.59. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$22.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,944,802.02.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

