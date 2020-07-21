Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRQ. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$175.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

