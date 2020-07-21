Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.95

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.03. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 28,799 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

