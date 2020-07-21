Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,200.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.67, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

