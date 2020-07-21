Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BY opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

