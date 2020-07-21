Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce $220.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.20 million and the lowest is $215.72 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $130.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $851.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.22 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $974.60 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -168.35 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

