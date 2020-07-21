AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($25.15) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($29.10) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.12) price objective on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.15 ($26.01).

Shares of CS opened at €18.51 ($20.80) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.70 and a 200-day moving average of €20.84.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Byline Bancorp Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Byline Bancorp Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million
Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million
AXA Given a €24.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
AXA Given a €24.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
Danone Given a €71.00 Price Target at HSBC
Danone Given a €71.00 Price Target at HSBC
Airbus Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Airbus Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Wacker Neuson Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Wacker Neuson Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report