AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($25.15) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($29.10) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.12) price objective on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.15 ($26.01).

Shares of CS opened at €18.51 ($20.80) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.70 and a 200-day moving average of €20.84.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

