Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €71.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($77.25) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.06 ($79.84).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €60.76 ($68.27) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.99.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.