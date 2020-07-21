Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €71.00 Price Target at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HSBC set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($77.25) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.06 ($79.84).

BN stock opened at €60.76 ($68.27) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.99.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Byline Bancorp Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Byline Bancorp Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million
Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million
AXA Given a €24.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
AXA Given a €24.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
Danone Given a €71.00 Price Target at HSBC
Danone Given a €71.00 Price Target at HSBC
Airbus Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Airbus Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Wacker Neuson Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Wacker Neuson Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report