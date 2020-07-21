Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.08 ($88.86).

AIR stock opened at €65.71 ($73.83) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €66.94 and its 200-day moving average is €86.24. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

