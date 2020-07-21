Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.00 ($17.98).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €15.83 ($17.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of €19.57 ($21.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.77.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

