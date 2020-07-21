Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.38 ($12.78).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €9.52 ($10.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a one year high of €14.41 ($16.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

