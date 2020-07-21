Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.56 ($60.18).

Lanxess stock opened at €48.49 ($54.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($72.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

