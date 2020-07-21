Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.20 ($84.49) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.02 ($75.30).

G24 opened at €73.25 ($82.30) on Monday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a 52-week high of €73.60 ($82.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.23.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

