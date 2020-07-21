Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.35 ($92.53).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €86.76 ($97.48) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

