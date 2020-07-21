Basf (ETR:BAS) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.19 ($59.76).

Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

