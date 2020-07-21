Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.60 ($40.00).

FRA:DPW opened at €35.30 ($39.66) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

